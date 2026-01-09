Reza Pahlavi has been actively backing the protesters. In his latest post on X, he urged Iranians to resist the country’s theocratic rule. In a video message, he said: “You saw how a massive crowd forced the repressive forces to retreat. Those who were hesitant should join their fellow compatriots on Friday night (19 Day, 8 pm) and make the crowds even larger, so the regime’s coercive power grows weaker. I also urge organisers on the ground to try to link different protest routes and expand them. Despite internet shutdowns and communication cuts, I know you will not leave the streets. Be assured, victory is yours.”

