/Who is Raul Castro? Former Cuban president facing possible US indictment

Former Cuban President Raul Castro remains a powerful symbol of Cuba’s communist revolution, as reports emerge of a possible US indictment
Raul Castro is one of the most influential figures in modern Cuban history. The younger brother of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Raul played a central role in Cuba’s communist revolution and later became president of the country. Even after stepping down from office, he continues to hold symbolic and political influence within Cuba’s ruling establishment.
Born in 1931, Raul Castro joined Fidel Castro in the armed revolution against Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista. Their guerrilla campaign successfully toppled Batista’s US-backed government in 1959, transforming Cuba into a communist state. Raul quickly became one of the revolution’s most trusted military commanders and political strategists during the dramatic political shift that reshaped Cuba’s future.
After the Cuban Revolution, Raul Castro served for decades as defence minister, building deep influence over the armed forces and state security institutions. He played a major role during the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion and later supervised Cuban military operations abroad, particularly in Africa. His close control over the military helped him become one of the most powerful figures inside Cuba’s communist system.
Raul Castro’s political rise accelerated after Fidel Castro became seriously ill in 2006. Raul first served as acting president before officially becoming Cuba’s president in 2008. Following Fidel’s death in 2016, many expected instability within Cuba’s leadership. Instead, Raul maintained strong political control and oversaw gradual reforms while preserving the communist government established by the Castro brothers decades earlier.
Reports suggest Raul Castro could face a possible US indictment linked to Cuba’s 1996 shootdown of aircraft operated by the humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue. The incident remains one of the most controversial episodes in US-Cuba relations. Renewed legal scrutiny has once again brought Raul Castro’s long political and military legacy into international focus decades after the Cold War era.
Raul Castro recently appeared during Cuba’s International Workers’ Day celebrations on May 1 alongside President Miguel Diaz-Canel and senior officials. Wearing a military uniform, the 94-year-old revolutionary appeared visibly tired and reportedly had to sit down suddenly during the ceremony. The appearance sparked fresh discussions about his health, age, and the future role he may continue to play in Cuban politics.
Despite his advanced age, Raul Castro continues to shape Cuba’s political direction. In December 2025, he reportedly proposed delaying the Communist Party congress that was expected to select a successor to President Miguel Diaz-Canel. Castro cited Cuba’s worsening economic crisis as the reason for the postponement, highlighting the continuing authority he still holds inside the ruling Communist Party and state institutions.