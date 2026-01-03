/Who is Nicolás Maduro? Venezuelan President captured by Donald Trump in a special US strike

On Saturday, explosions and the sounds of low-flying aircraft rocked Caracas, prompting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to declare a state of emergency. The government described the event as an 'extremely serious military aggression' by the United States, deploying armed forces and popular militias to defend sovereignty. Following this, US President Donald Trump officially declared that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been captured and successfully flown out of Venezuela. The announcement, made via Truth Social, confirms the end of Maduro’s 13-year rule, stating the operation was conducted in conjunction with US Law Enforcement (likely the DEA/Marshals given the existing indictments).