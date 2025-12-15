Hollywood is reeling after "Wolf of Wall Street" actor and legendary director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their LA home. Police are currently questioning their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, in connection with the double homicide.
On Sunday, December 14, 2025, authorities responded to a distress call at the Reiner family's estate in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of Rob Reiner (78) and his wife Michele Singer Reiner (68). Early reports indicate the couple suffered fatal stab wounds, leading investigators to immediately classify the case as a double homicide.
While no formal charges have been filed as of Monday morning, law enforcement sources have identified the couple's 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, as a person of interest. He was detained for questioning shortly after the discovery. Police have not yet confirmed if a weapon was recovered at the scene or what the specific motive might be, but the investigation is centered on domestic issues.
Though often searched in connection to the film, it was Rob Reiner, not Nick, who starred in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). Rob played the explosive Max Belfort, the father of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character. Nick Reiner is not primarily an actor but works in the industry as a screenwriter, having grown up on sets directed by his father.
Nick Reiner’s adult life has been publicly defined by a severe battle with substance abuse that began in his early teens. By the age of 15, he had cycled through multiple rehab centers and boarding schools. In past interviews, he admitted to periods of homelessness in Texas and Maine after fleeing court-mandated treatment programs, causing deep strain on the family.
In 2015, Nick and Rob Reiner collaborated on the film Being Charlie, a project that served as a semi-autobiographical account of Nick's addiction. Co-written by Nick and directed by Rob, the film explored the difficult dynamic between a drug-addicted son and his politician father. At the time, Rob described the project as a therapeutic way to heal their fractured relationship.
Despite the reconciliation during the filming of Being Charlie, the father-son relationship reportedly remained complex. Rob Reiner had previously spoken about the helplessness he felt during Nick's worst years, fearing he would lose his son to drugs. Investigators are now looking into recent interactions between the two to determine if this past friction played a role in the tragic events of Sunday.
Reports indicate that the grim discovery was made by the couple's youngest child, Romy Reiner (28). She reportedly went to the home after being unable to reach her parents and subsequently alerted the authorities. Nick is the middle child of the couple; his older brother is Jake Reiner, a journalist, and he has a half-sister, Tracy Reiner, from Rob’s previous marriage.