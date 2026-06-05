/Who is Neha Kakkar? Her journey from Indian Idol contestant to Bollywood's highest-paid singer

Neha Kakkar built her own path and began delivering chart-topping songs after being eliminated from Indian Idol. She got her breakthrough with the highly popular track “Second Hand Jawaani” from Cocktail. The artist garnered much acclaim and cemented her status in the Bollywood film industry. She was then signed for Kangana Ranaut's Queen, in which she delivered the much-loved party anthem “London Thumakda”, which propelled her to the top.