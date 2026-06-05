/Who is Neha Kakkar? Her journey from Indian Idol contestant to Bollywood's highest-paid singer

Neha Kakkar turned 37 on June 6. As we celebrate her birthday, take a look at her inspiring journey from being a contestant on the highly acclaimed show Indian Idol to becoming one of Bollywood's highest-paid singer.
Neha Kakkar did not become a singing icon overnight but faced several challenges in her life. From starting her career as a devotional singer and performing on the streets and temples of Rishikesh and Delhi to becoming Bollywood's highest-paid artist, it's been a long journey to stardom.
Neha Kakkar began her singing career at the age of 4. To help her family financially, she started performing at regional gatherings alongside her sister Sonu Kakkar.
In 2005, Kakkar made her TV debut and took part in the second season of the highly acclaimed singing show Indian Idol. Despite making it to the finals, the artist's journey ended with an elimination, but she garnered immense love for her remarkable and distinctive singing skills.
Neha Kakkar built her own path and began delivering chart-topping songs after being eliminated from Indian Idol. She got her breakthrough with the highly popular track “Second Hand Jawaani” from Cocktail. The artist garnered much acclaim and cemented her status in the Bollywood film industry. She was then signed for Kangana Ranaut's Queen, in which she delivered the much-loved party anthem “London Thumakda”, which propelled her to the top.
Neha Kakkar has seen great heights in her career. From an eliminated contestant on Indian Idol Season 2 to returning as a head judge and mentor on the same franchise, the artist’s journey has gained much attention and stands as one of the most inspiring success stories.
She has given numerous popular tracks to her fans, including party anthems, romantic melodies, and dance tracks. “Dilbar,” “Coca Cola,” “Badri Ki Dulhania,” and “Gali Gali” are some of her renowned tracks that have kept listeners hooked for a long time.
With an inspiring musical journey, chart-topping songs, a successful career, and a strong presence in the film industry, Neha Kakkar has become the highest-paid singer in Bollywood. According to multiple reports, she has an estimated net worth of Rs 210 crores.