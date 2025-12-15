LOGIN
Who is Michele Singer Reiner? Wife of Rob Reiner found dead alongside 'The Wolf of Wall Street' actor

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Michele Singer Reiner, the acclaimed photographer and activist found dead alongside her husband, "Wolf of Wall Street" actor Rob Reiner. 

1. The Tragedy in Brentwood
1. The Tragedy in Brentwood

On Sunday, December 14, 2025, police discovered the bodies of Michele Singer Reiner (68) and her husband Rob (78) in their Brentwood home. Both had suffered fatal stab wounds in what authorities are calling a double homicide. The grim discovery was made by their daughter Romy, ending a 35-year marriage that was widely viewed as one of Hollywood’s most enduring partnerships.

3. The Muse Who Changed Movie History
3. The Muse Who Changed Movie History

Michele is directly responsible for the iconic happy ending of When Harry Met Sally. Rob Reiner has famously stated that the original script ended with Harry and Sally walking away from each other. However, after meeting and falling in love with Michele during production, he changed the ending to the couple getting married, declaring, "I met Michele, and I realized happy endings do exist."

4. A Champion for Children
4. A Champion for Children

Beyond the red carpet, Michele was a powerhouse activist. Together with Rob, she co-founded the "I Am Your Child Foundation" (later Parents Action for Children). She was instrumental in the passing of California's Proposition 10, which generated billions in tax revenue for early childhood development. Governor Gavin Newsom’s tribute specifically honored her “relentless fight for California's kids.”

5. The Mother of Three
5. The Mother of Three

Michele was the devoted mother of three children: Jake (34), a CBS journalist; Nick (32), a screenwriter; and Romy (28), an actress. She was also the stepmother to Tracy Reiner. Friends describe her as the "quiet force" of the family, often mediating the intense dynamics that come with a high-profile Hollywood life.

6. The Shadow of "Being Charlie"
6. The Shadow of "Being Charlie"

The investigation into her son Nick brings a tragic layer to her story. Michele supported her family through Nick’s teenage years of drug addiction and homelessness. She stood by Rob and Nick as they turned that pain into the 2015 film Being Charlie. The current investigation suggests that the family's healed wounds may have reopened in a devastating way.

7. Investigation Focus
7. Investigation Focus

As of Monday afternoon, LAPD detectives are questioning Nick Reiner. While no formal charges have been filed, investigators are treating this as a domestic incident. The focus is now on forensic evidence found at the scene to determine if the "person of interest" label will be upgraded to a murder charge.

