/Who is Matt Robinson? Father of Tyler Robinson who turned in his son for Charlie Kirk's murder

Matt Robinson has been called the “Father of Justice” after turning in his son Tyler Robinson, accused of killing Charlie Kirk. Despite a young man’s confession, it was Tyler’s father and his decision to do what he called right, that ended the manhunt.
Matt Robinson is the father of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect arrested for fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Matt is a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Department. Tyler’s mother, Amber Robinson, works with a state-contracted provider helping disabled persons receive care.
After law enforcement released photos of the suspect, Matt Robinson recognised his son in the images. Tyler had confesses or strongly implied his involvement when his father confronted him. Initially, Tyler threatened to kill himself rather than surrender.
Matt Robinson persuaded his son to speak with the family’s youth minister, who also serves as a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force officer. That minister then contacted a deputy. The FBI stepped in and took Tyler Robinson into custody without further delay.
Governor Spencer Cox praised Matt Robinson publicly, saying, “I want to thank the family members of Tyler Robinson who did the right thing.” The decision was difficult, but many in the public and on social media, hailed Matt’s choice to prioritise justice over protecting his son.
Matt, with decades in law enforcement, has a public service track record. Amber Robinson works in social services for disabled persons. Together, they raised Tyler in a six-bedroom home in Washington, Utah. Tyler has two younger brothers.
According to reports, Tyler told his father he had committed the shooting. But when his dad tried to get law enforcement involved, Tyler resisted, reportedly saying he would rather die than be arrested. His mother and brother have not made public statements.
The family lives in Washington, Utah, in a large house reportedly worth about $600,000. Tyler had shared normal social media content, vacation photos, selfies, celebration of being accepted into college, making the shocking confession even more unexpected to those who knew him.
The father’s readiness to recognise evidence and turn Tyler in was pivotal. Without his actions, the manhunt, which involved thousands of tips, forensic evidence, and released surveillance footage, might have dragged on much longer. His decision is seen as ethically and socially significant.