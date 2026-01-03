Machado, born in 1967, is an engineer and former businesswoman who has spent more than three decades in Venezuela’s opposition movement. She later became the global face of the Venezuelan opposition after being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, which was also sought by Trump. She founded the Atenea Foundation in 1992 to support street children and later co-founded Súmate, an organisation promoting free and fair elections. In 2010, she was elected to the National Assembly with a record vote share, before being expelled by the Maduro-aligned legislature in 2014.