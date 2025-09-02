/Who is Laurent Freixe? Nestlé CEO fired for having romantic relationship with an employee

Laurent Freixe, a French executive with Nestlé since 1986, was appointed CEO in September 2024. Over nearly four decades, he held key roles across Europe, the Americas, and Latin America before stepping into the top job.

Navratil began his career at Nestlé in 2001 as an internal auditor and went on to hold several positions across Central America. In 2020, he moved to Nestlé’s Coffee Strategic Business Unit, and by 2024, he had been appointed CEO of the company’s Nespresso division.