/Who is Laurent Freixe? Nestlé CEO fired for having romantic relationship with an employee

Freixe’s removal follows a period of leadership churn at Nestlé. His predecessor, Mark Schneider, also left under ambiguous circumstances in 2024. The current upheaval adds to strategic uncertainty amid cost pressures and sluggish sales.
Laurent Freixe, a French executive with Nestlé since 1986, was appointed CEO in September 2024. Over nearly four decades, he held key roles across Europe, the Americas, and Latin America before stepping into the top job.
Navratil began his career at Nestlé in 2001 as an internal auditor and went on to hold several positions across Central America. In 2020, he moved to Nestlé’s Coffee Strategic Business Unit, and by 2024, he had been appointed CEO of the company’s Nespresso division.
His promotion comes amid a series of leadership transitions at Nestlé. In June, Paul Bulcke, the former CEO who has served as chairman of the board since 2017, announced that he will not seek reelection in 2026. Earlier, in April, Steve Presley, executive vice president and CEO of Zone Americas, revealed plans to retire after nearly three decades with the company.
On 1 September 2025, Nestlé abruptly dismissed Freixe after an internal probe found an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate, a clear violation of the company’s Code of Business Conduct. The investigation was led by Chairman Paul Bulcke and independent director Pablo Isla, supported by external counsel. The board ruled the dismissal was necessary to uphold Nestlé’s values and ethics.
Without delay, Philipp Navratil, Nespresso chief and longtime Nestlé executive was named CEO. He joined the executive board in early 2025 and stepped into the top role immediately. Unlike many corporate transitions, Freixe will receive no exit package, signalling that his dismissal was tied to serious ethical concerns, not performance issues.
Despite the sudden change, Chairman Bulcke emphasized that the company’s strategy remains firmly on track. The leadership reshuffle is seen as an effort to reaffirm governance standards and steady performance.