/Who is Juan Orlando Hernández? How US pardoned one President and captured another on narco-terror charges

In 2024, Hernández was convicted and sentenced to 540 months in prison, followed by 60 months of supervised release, for cocaine importation into the United States and related weapons offences. Prosecutors alleged that he accepted millions of dollars from drug traffickers in exchange for state protection. Following a three-week jury trial, Hernández was found guilty of facilitating the importation of nearly 400 tons of cocaine into the US. His 45-year prison sentence ranks among the most severe penalties ever imposed on a former foreign head of state in a US drug case.