/Who is Juan Orlando Hernández? How US pardoned one President and captured another on narco-terror charges

The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by US forces has reignited discussions on Washington’s aggressive approach to alleged narco-states. As Maduro prepares to face drug-trafficking and weapons charges in New York, attention has also turned to Juan Orlando Hernández, the former Honduran President, who was abruptly pardoned by President Trump last month despite facing nearly identical US drug-related charges. The starkly contrasting fates of the two Latin American leaders have become a major talking point.
Juan Orlando Hernández served as Honduras’s President from 2014 to 2022, consolidating power during a period which was reportedly marked by violence, corruption allegations and mass migration. Once considered a key US ally in Central America, Hernández’s standing collapsed after American prosecutors accused him of turning Honduras into a ‘narco-state’ while publicly cooperating with Washington’s anti-drug efforts.
In 2024, Hernández was convicted and sentenced to 540 months in prison, followed by 60 months of supervised release, for cocaine importation into the United States and related weapons offences. Prosecutors alleged that he accepted millions of dollars from drug traffickers in exchange for state protection. Following a three-week jury trial, Hernández was found guilty of facilitating the importation of nearly 400 tons of cocaine into the US. His 45-year prison sentence ranks among the most severe penalties ever imposed on a former foreign head of state in a US drug case.
The US operation against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro comes barely a month after Juan Orlando Hernández was pardoned. Trump argued that Hernández’s imprisonment was the result of political persecution under President Joe Biden’s administration, highlighting a sharp contrast in US actions within the region.
Trump has consistently defended the pardon granted to Hernández, a stance that has drawn widespread criticism. The controversy is heightened by the near-simultaneous capture of Maduro, whom Trump has repeatedly described as a drug trafficker and a threat to national security. Critics have labelled the move hypocritical, questioning the consistency of the administration’s approach to international drug-related prosecutions.
Speaking at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort following the capture of Nicolás Maduro on narco-trafficking charges, Trump drew parallels between Hernández’s case and his own past legal battles. “He [Hernández] was persecuted very unfairly by Biden,” Trump said. “He was treated like the Biden administration treated a man named Trump.” Trump added that the pardon was supported by public sentiment and political alignment in Honduras.
Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown from Caracas to New York and taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York accuse Maduro of leading a narco-terror network responsible for shipping vast quantities of cocaine into the US. The original indictment dates back to March 2020 and has now been expanded.