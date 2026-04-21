/Who is John Ternus? Everything to know about Apple’s new CEO replacing Tim Cook

Apple’s leadership enters a new era as John Ternus replaces Tim Cook. Here’s everything about his age, career, education, and rise to CEO
John Ternus has been named the new CEO of Apple, succeeding Tim Cook in a major leadership transition. A long-time Apple executive, Ternus is known for his deep involvement in product engineering and innovation. His elevation marks a new chapter for the tech giant as it looks to maintain its dominance in hardware and ecosystem-driven growth.
Before becoming CEO, John Ternus served as Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. He played a crucial role in the development of key Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Known for his hands-on leadership, Ternus has been instrumental in shaping Apple’s hardware roadmap and advancing its custom silicon strategy.
John Ternus holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and joined Apple in the early 2000s. Over the years, he steadily climbed the ranks through technical expertise and leadership skills. His early work focused on product design and engineering, laying the foundation for his future role as one of Apple’s most influential executives.
Ternus has spent over two decades at Apple, working across multiple product lines and teams. His ability to lead large engineering groups and deliver flagship products earned him recognition within the company. His promotion reflects Apple’s preference for internal leadership continuity and long-term vision.
Apple’s decision to appoint John Ternus highlights its trust in internal talent. With extensive experience and a proven track record, Ternus represents stability and innovation. His leadership is expected to ensure a smooth transition while continuing Apple’s focus on cutting-edge technology and product excellence.
Tim Cook led Apple for over a decade, overseeing massive growth and expansion into services and wearables. Under his leadership, Apple became one of the world’s most valuable companies. As he steps down, Cook leaves behind a strong foundation for his successor to build upon.
With John Ternus at the helm, Apple is expected to double down on hardware innovation and ecosystem integration. Industry watchers anticipate continued focus on silicon, AI-driven features, and next-generation devices. His engineering-first mindset could shape Apple’s strategy in the coming decade.