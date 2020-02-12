Who is Hafiz Saeed?: The man behind global terrorism

Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court has convicted UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed in two terror-financing cases. The court sentenced Saeed for five-years and three-months while a fine of Rs 150,000 was also imposed on Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief in each case.

Hafiz Saeed - The cleric and his conviction

The US and India have accused a hardline cleric named Hafiz Saeed of orchestrating the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He has been a renowned figure in Pakistan since the 2000s, despite his shady background.

Saeed has slipped in and out of media's radar owing to crackdowns by the government on his organisation Lashkar-i-Taiba (LeT) and its charity wing, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

Saeed founded the LeT in the 1990s and JuD in 2002. Though he insists his organisation has worked for Islamic welfare, the United States has maintained that the group is a front for militant activities.

(Photograph:Reuters)