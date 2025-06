(Photograph: AFP )

Greta Thunberg

Who is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish climate activist is in the headlines after she was detained by Israeli forces when she, along with other activists, was aboard a boat attempting to deliver aid to Gaza. The group’s yacht, the Madleen, was intercepted by Israeli forces in the Mediterranean on Monday, June 9. But who is Greta Thunberg and why she's all over the headlines? Here's everything you need to know about her.