Meet Greta Thunberg, the pioneer of climate activism
Over the past year, Thunberg has risen from a solitary protester to a leading figure in an international fight against climate change.
Here is a timeline on how the "Fridays for Future" movement of weekly school strikes turned global:
Protest over school
August 20, 2018: Swedish student Greta Thunberg, then aged 15, skips school to protest outside parliament for more action against climate change.
(Photograph:AFP)
Let the striking begin!
September 2018: Thunberg begins a regular ''strike'' from classes every Friday to protest climate issues. She invites other students to join her weekly "Fridays for Future" campaign by staging walkouts at their own schools.
(Photograph:AFP)
Speaks at the World Economic Forum
January 25, 2019: Swedish youth climate activist Greta Thunberg delivers a speech during the closing day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, eastern Switzerland.
(Photograph:AFP)
Nobel Peace Prize nomination
March 2019: she is nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Participates in Britain protests
August 14, 2019: Thunberg sets sail from Britain for the United States to take part in a United Nations climate summit.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Protests outside the White House
September 13, 2019: she takes her mission to U.S. President Donald Trump's doorstep with a protest outside the White House.
(Photograph:AFP)
Invited to the US Congress
September 18, 2019: she is one of four students invited to a US congressional hearing to provide the next generation's views on climate change.
(Photograph:AFP)
Berated world leaders
September 25: she berated world leaders as she addressed a UN climate summit on Monday, accusing them of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions and asking "How dare you?"
(Photograph:AFP)
Time's Person of The Year
December 2019: she is named the world's most influential person by Time magazine, appearing on its cover.