Meet Greta Thunberg, the pioneer of climate activism

Over the past year, Thunberg has risen from a solitary protester to a leading figure in an international fight against climate change.

Here is a timeline on how the "Fridays for Future" movement of weekly school strikes turned global:

Protest over school

August 20, 2018: Swedish student Greta Thunberg, then aged 15, skips school to protest outside parliament for more action against climate change.

Let the striking begin!

September 2018: Thunberg begins a regular ''strike'' from classes every Friday to protest climate issues. She invites other students to join her weekly "Fridays for Future" campaign by staging walkouts at their own schools.

Speaks at the World Economic Forum

January 25, 2019: Swedish youth climate activist Greta Thunberg delivers a speech during the closing day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, eastern Switzerland. 

Nobel Peace Prize nomination

March 2019: she is nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. 

Participates in Britain protests

August 14, 2019: Thunberg sets sail from Britain for the United States to take part in a United Nations climate summit. 

Protests outside the White House

September 13, 2019: she takes her mission to U.S. President Donald Trump's doorstep with a protest outside the White House.

Invited to the US Congress

September 18, 2019: she is one of four students invited to a US congressional hearing to provide the next generation's views on climate change.

Berated world leaders

September 25: she berated world leaders as she addressed a UN climate summit on Monday, accusing them of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions and asking "How dare you?"

Time's Person of The Year

December 2019: she is named the world's most influential person by Time magazine, appearing on its cover. 

