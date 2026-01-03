/Who is Delcy Rodríguez, lawyer-turned Vice President of Venezuela?

Delcy Rodríguez is the Vice President of Venezuela and a key Maduro ally. Explore the lawyer’s rise to power, her roles in the oil sector, and her impact on Venezuelan politics.
Delcy Rodríguez was born in Caracas in 1969 and graduated with a law degree from the Central University of Venezuela in 1993. She later pursued further studies in labour law in Paris, France, and Birkbeck College in London.
She is the daughter of Jorge Antonio Rodríguez, a founder of the Socialist League in Venezuela who died in 1976. Her brother, Jorge Rodríguez, is also a high-profile politician and currently serves as the President of the National Assembly.
Rodríguez entered the government in 2003 and rose through the ranks to become the first female Foreign Minister of Venezuela in 2014. During her tenure, she was known for her firm defence of the nation’s interests in international forums.
In June 2018, President Nicolás Maduro appointed her as the Executive Vice President of Venezuela. She succeeded Tareck El Aissami and became the direct collaborator of the president in directing government actions.
Beyond her role as Vice President, Rodríguez has served as the Minister of Economy and Finance since 2020. She has been a central figure in managing Venezuela's economic policies and international trade relations during a period of hyperinflation.
In August 2024, she was additionally appointed as the Minister of Petroleum to oversee the nation’s vital energy resources. She has focused on strengthening energy ties with international partners like China, India, and Vietnam.
Before becoming Vice President, she presided over the National Constituent Assembly from 2017 to 2018. This body was created to draft a new constitution and held supreme power over other government branches during its operation.
Due to her high-ranking roles, she has faced sanctions from the United States, Canada, and the European Union. These measures were implemented following allegations related to the erosion of democratic processes and human rights in the country.
Rodríguez is noted for her fluency in English and French, which has aided her in various diplomatic negotiations. In private, she is described as a gracious diplomat who maintains a less radical approach than some of her peers.
As of January 2026, her role has gained even more significance amid reports of political shifts in Venezuela. Following recent international developments, some reports suggest she could take on further leadership responsibilities within the government.