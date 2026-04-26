/Who is Cole Tomas Allen? The 'Lone Wolf' who attacked Trump's dinner

Law enforcement has identified 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen as the gunman who attacked the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Discover the details of the ‘would-be assassin’ who brought an arsenal to target President Trump.
On the evening of April 25, 2026, the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton was abruptly shattered by gunfire. What was meant to be a high-profile gathering of Washington's political and media elite quickly turned into a terrifying lockdown as an active shooter engaged security forces just outside the ballroom.
Authorities rapidly neutralized the threat and took the suspect into custody. Law enforcement sources identified the gunman as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, a resident of Torrance, California. While the investigation is in its infancy, officials are intensely scrutinizing his background to determine a motive for the high-profile attack.
This was not a spontaneous incident; it was heavily armed aggression. Police reports indicate that Allen charged the magnetometer security screening area equipped with an alarming arsenal. He arrived at the venue carrying a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives, fully prepared for a violent confrontation with the Secret Service.
The heavily armed suspect did not make it past the outer security ring. Secret Service agents and local law enforcement intercepted Allen immediately. During the intense confrontation, one law enforcement officer was shot. Thankfully, the officer’s bullet-resistant vest absorbed the impact, saving their life and allowing them to be reported in good condition.
In a press conference held shortly after being safely evacuated, President Donald Trump referred to his attacker as a ‘would-be assassin’ and described Allen as a ‘lone wolf.’ At this stage, federal investigators have not indicated that Allen was part of a broader conspiracy or terrorist network, though deep background checks are still ongoing.
The Secret Service executed a textbook emergency protocol. As the gunshots rang out near the screening area, agents immediately formed a human shield around President Trump and rapidly evacuated him from the hotel. Despite the terrifying proximity of the threat, the President and all other senior officials in attendance were entirely unharmed.
Cole Tomas Allen is now facing the full weight of the federal justice system. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia has stated that Allen faces preliminary federal charges, including using a firearm during a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. His arraignment will mark the beginning of a massive legal fallout.