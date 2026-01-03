/Who is Cilia Flores? Wife of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro captured in US special strike

Flores is the direct link between the Presidential Palace and the drug trade. In 2015, her two nephews (Efrain Campo and Franqui Flores), whom she raised, were arrested by the DEA in Haiti.
Cilia Flores officially rejected the title "First Lady" as bourgeois. She demanded to be called "Primera Combatiente" (First Combatant). This title wasn't symbolic; it reflected her reality as a militant operator. She was never a passive spouse but an active political heavyweight who often wielded more internal power than the generals.
The Critical Detail: During their trial, they confessed the drug proceeds were intended to fund her political campaign. This remains the strongest evidence connecting her personal household to the cartel.
Long before marrying Maduro, Flores was Hugo Chávez’s defense attorney. She is the legal mastermind who secured Chávez's release from prison in 1994 after his failed coup. She built the legal framework that allowed the "Bolivarian Revolution" to dismantle Venezuela's democracy from the inside out.
Flores is a political titan in her own right. She served as the first female President of the National Assembly (2006–2011).
The Power Move: She actually handed the presidency of the Assembly over to Maduro, and later he handed the Presidency of the country to her influence. For decades, they have traded positions of absolute power between themselves.
Intelligence insiders have long described the regime not as a dictatorship, but as a "dual presidency." While Maduro was the public face, Flores controlled the Judiciary. She placed over 40 of her own relatives in key government positions (Supreme Court, National Treasury, PDVSA), effectively turning the state into a family business.
Flores was individually sanctioned by the US Treasury in September 2018, a rare move against a head of state's wife. The US government designated her not just as a spouse, but as a "key figure" in the corruption network that looted Venezuela's wealth.
The primary reason for her capture (rather than just Maduro’s) is likely financial. Intelligence suggests Flores holds the keys to the offshore accounts. While the generals moved the drugs, Flores and her network are alleged to have laundered the billions in proceeds. Her capture could unlock the location of stolen national assets hidden in Turkey, Russia, and China.