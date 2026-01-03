/Who is Cilia Flores? Wife of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro captured in US special strike

Flores is the direct link between the Presidential Palace and the drug trade. In 2015, her two nephews (Efrain Campo and Franqui Flores), whom she raised, were arrested by the DEA in Haiti. They were convicted in New York for trying to smuggle 800 kg of cocaine into the US.

The Critical Detail: During their trial, they confessed the drug proceeds were intended to fund her political campaign. This remains the strongest evidence connecting her personal household to the cartel.