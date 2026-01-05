/Who is Barry Pollack? The lawyer representing Nicolas Maduro in a US court

Barry Pollack is the elite lawyer representing Nicolás Maduro. Known for freeing Julian Assange, he is a trial specialist with 35 years of experience in high-profile criminal defence.
Barry Pollack is the lead criminal defence lawyer representing Nicolás Maduro in his US federal trial. He officially appeared in the New York court on 5 January 2026 to represent the ousted leader. Pollack is a partner at the Washington D.C. and New York-based law firm Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler.
Pollack is internationally recognised for his long-term representation of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. He was the primary architect of the historic 2024 plea deal that allowed Assange to return home to Australia. His success in that high-pressure case solidified his reputation as a strategist for figures in global political storms.
With over 30 years of experience, Pollack is known for winning cases often deemed impossible by others. He secured a full acquittal for a former Enron executive following the company's massive financial collapse. He was one of only two lawyers to achieve a jury acquittal for an executive in that complex fraud investigation.
Beyond corporate law, Pollack has dedicated significant effort to overturning wrongful murder convictions. He led the legal team that exonerated Martin Tankleff after he served 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. His work in this area has earned him the prestigious Gideon Champion of Justice Award from defense lawyer associations.
Before entering private practice, Pollack served as an Assistant US Attorney in the District of New Jersey. He also worked as an Assistant Federal Public Defender, giving him a deep understanding of both sides of a trial. This background provides him with a tactical advantage when challenging government evidence in national security cases.
Pollack is a past president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, a top industry body. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, an honour reserved for the top one per cent of advocates. Chambers USA describes him as a "deep-thinking" strategist who "lives, breathes, and sleeps trials".
When not in the courtroom, Pollack serves as an adjunct professor at the Georgetown University Law Center. He teaches the "Anatomy of a Federal Criminal Trial," sharing his 35 years of legal expertise with students. His career has shifted from domestic trials to cases that implicate multiple countries and international laws.