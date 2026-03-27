/Who is Balen Shah? Rapper-turned-politician takes oath as 47th PM of Nepal

Balen Shah was born in Naradevi, Kathmandu, on April 27, 1990. He is the youngest son of Ram Narayan Shah, an Ayurved practitioner, and Dhruvadevi Shah, a homemaker. During his education days, he was keen on music and poetry from a young age, as a result he turned to rap music. Shah graduated as a structural engineer after enrolling at Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur, for higher education in India. During his degree, he gained formal training in urban infrastructure, construction systems and planning. Later, he married got married to Sabina Kafle in 2018, and the couple has a 2023-born daughter.