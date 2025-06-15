/Who is Avner Netanyahu, the Israeli PM's son whose wedding has been postponed amid Iran's attacks?

The ceremony was earlier, scheduled for Monday at the upscale Ronit’s Farm event hall in Kibbutz Yakum, north of Tel Aviv.
The wedding of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Avner Netanyahu has been postponed, due to the ongoing conflict with Iran, according to Hebrew media reports. The ceremony was earlier, scheduled for Monday at the upscale Ronit’s Farm event hall in Kibbutz Yakum, north of Tel Aviv. The decision to delay came amid heightened security threats and growing public criticism.
Born in 1994, Avner is a former combat soldier in the Israel Defense Forces and has served in the IDF's elite Maglan unit. He's a graduate of Hebrew University and is known for his academic interest in Jewish studies and history. Avner has largely kept a low public profile compared to his older brother Yair.
Israel remains in a state of emergency. However, even before the wedding was called off, it had attracted controversy. Several anti-government protesters had criticised the Netanyahu family for planning a large celebration while Israeli hostages remain in captivity in Gaza under the premier's watch. Several protest organisations had planned demonstrations near the venue, citing insensitivity given the ongoing war, according to The Times of Israel.
Israeli police had imposed significant security measures ahead of the planned wedding. These measures included the installation of iron roadblocks and barbed wire fences within a 100-metre radius of the venue, which is the upscale Ronit's Farm event hall in Kibbutz Yakum, north of Tel Aviv. Authorities had further, restricted airspace within 1.5 kilometres of the site, permitting only police helicopters.
The postponement came after Israel launched a major offensive against Iran early Friday morning. The strikes targeted nuclear facilities, missile bases, and military leadership sites. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of ballistic missiles toward Israel, prompting nationwide emergency alerts.
This is the second postponement of Avner Netanyahu's wedding to Amit Yardeni. It was previously cancelled due to security concerns amid threats from Hezbollah. A drone had earlier struck one of Prime Minister Netanyahu's private residences, although he was not present at the time. According to Ynet, Avner Netanyahu had requested that no members of Knesset should be invited to the event, which was to host hundreds of guests.
The death toll from Iran's overnight arracks on Israel has risen to 10 and more than 200 people are wounded, according to the Israeli authorities, about three people are missing. In response to Israel's offensive, Tehran had earlier suspended nuclear talks, while US President Donald Trump warned Iran of severe consequences in the event of further attacks. Netanyahu, meanwhile, suggested that the Israeli strikes so far were only a preliminary response.