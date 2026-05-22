/Who is Andrea Del Val? Venezuelan beauty queen attacked with scissors at Cannes Film Festival

Venezuelan beauty queen Andrea Del Val was allegedly attacked with scissors by a fellow influencer at Cannes 2025, sparking global outrage and reigniting debates on celebrity culture and violence.
Andrea Del Val is a Venezuelan model, beauty queen, and social media influencer who built her reputation competing in national pageants before transitioning into the world of fashion and entertainment. Known for her striking looks and charismatic presence, she gained a strong following across Latin America and internationally. Cannes 2025 became a turning point in her public life for reasons she never anticipated.
During the glamour of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, a violent altercation allegedly broke out involving Del Val and another influencer. Reports indicate that scissors were used as a weapon in what witnesses described as a sudden and shocking attack. The incident occurred in close proximity to festival events, shattering the polished image of one of cinema's most prestigious gatherings.
The person accused of carrying out the attack is said to be another social media personality who attended Cannes in the same circles as Del Val. The motive reportedly stems from a personal rivalry, possibly rooted in jealousy over attention, social media reach, or romantic entanglements. French authorities were alerted and an investigation was launched shortly after the incident.
Andrea Del Val reportedly sustained injuries from the scissors attack, requiring medical attention. Videos and images circulating on social media showed her visibly distressed following the incident. Supporters flooded her accounts with messages of solidarity while demanding justice, turning the story into a viral moment that reached millions within hours of breaking.
Andrea Del Val reportedly sustained injuries from the scissors attack, requiring medical attention. Videos and images circulating on social media showed her visibly distressed following the incident. Supporters flooded her accounts with messages of solidarity while demanding justice, turning the story into a viral moment that reached millions within hours of breaking.
Back home in Venezuela, the story triggered an emotional national response. Fellow beauty queens, celebrities, and public figures voiced their support for Del Val, with many calling the attack a targeted assault on a woman who represents Venezuelan talent on the world stage. The incident drew sharp commentary on the vulnerability of public figures, especially women, at high-profile international events.
The attack raised serious questions about security protocols at the Cannes Film Festival. Critics argued that the influx of influencers and unverified attendees at the fringes of the official festival has created safety blind spots. Industry observers called for stricter vetting and on-ground security measures to protect attendees, especially those outside the formal studio and press structures.
The Andrea Del Val incident has opened a broader conversation about the dark side of influencer culture at events like Cannes, where competition for visibility is intense and the lines between glamour and toxicity can blur quickly. Experts in digital culture and event management suggest this case may push organizers to rethink how social media personalities are integrated into traditionally formal festival settings.