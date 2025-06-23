LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /All-time Asian great? Rishabh Pant now has most Test hundreds as wicketkeeper-batter from Asia

All-time Asian great? Rishabh Pant now has most Test hundreds as wicketkeeper-batter from Asia

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jun 23, 2025, 22:28 IST | Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 22:28 IST

Rishabh Pant hit twin hundreds (134 and 118) in first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds (UK) and took his tally to 8 - the most by a wicketkeeper-batter from Asia (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh or Afghanistan).

Rishabh Pant
1 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant hit twin hundreds in first Test against England and took his tally to 8 - the most by a wicketkeeper-batter from Asia. He has scored his hundreds in 77 innings of 44 Tests played with a highest of 159 not out. He's also only the second wicketkeeper-batter behind Zimbabwe's Andy Flower to scored twin tons in a single Test.

Kumar Sangakkara
2 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Kumar Sangakkara

Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara played 44 Tests as wicketkeeper-batter and scored 7 hundreds in those matches. His highest was 230 as he managed 3,117 runs in 81 innings at an average of 40.48 with 11 fifties as well.

MS Dhoni
3 / 6
(Photograph:BCCI)

MS Dhoni

Former India skipper MS Dhoni played 90 Test in his career and scored 6 hundreds - the third most by an Asian wicketkeeper-batter. His 4,876 runs are the most by a wicketkeeper-batter in Asia and second most behind Aussie great Adam Gilchrist's 5,570.

Kamran Akmal
4 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Kamran Akmal

Pakistan's Kamran Akmal played 53 Tests and scored 6 hundreds with a best of 158 not out. Akamal's record is the best for a Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter for both, runs scored and hundreds scored in Test cricket.

Mushfiqur Rahim
5 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh veteran Mushfiqur Rahim has scored six hundreds in 55 Tests he has played with a best of 219 not out. He is the best wicketkeeper-batter to play for Bangladesh with 3,515 runs to his name in Test cricket.

Dinesh Chandimal
6 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Dinesh Chandimal

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal played 28 Tests as designated wicketkeeper-batter with five hundreds to his name. His best is 162 not out and he has 1,757 runs to his name as wicketkeerper-batter at an average of 39.

Trending Photo

All-time Asian great? Rishabh Pant now has most Test hundreds as wicketkeeper-batter from Asia
6

All-time Asian great? Rishabh Pant now has most Test hundreds as wicketkeeper-batter from Asia

How many places has the U.S. B-2 bomber bombed in Iran?
7

How many places has the U.S. B-2 bomber bombed in Iran?

Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A timeline of the event
9

Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A timeline of the event

What engines does the B-2 bomber use, and how much mileage does it give?
7

What engines does the B-2 bomber use, and how much mileage does it give?

Did Iran dodge B-2 Bomber strike on its nuclear facility? Here is what we know so far..
7

Did Iran dodge B-2 Bomber strike on its nuclear facility? Here is what we know so far..