/All-time Asian great? Rishabh Pant now has most Test hundreds as wicketkeeper-batter from Asia

Rishabh Pant hit twin hundreds in first Test against England and took his tally to 8 - the most by a wicketkeeper-batter from Asia. He has scored his hundreds in 77 innings of 44 Tests played with a highest of 159 not out. He's also only the second wicketkeeper-batter behind Zimbabwe's Andy Flower to scored twin tons in a single Test.
Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara played 44 Tests as wicketkeeper-batter and scored 7 hundreds in those matches. His highest was 230 as he managed 3,117 runs in 81 innings at an average of 40.48 with 11 fifties as well.
Former India skipper MS Dhoni played 90 Test in his career and scored 6 hundreds - the third most by an Asian wicketkeeper-batter. His 4,876 runs are the most by a wicketkeeper-batter in Asia and second most behind Aussie great Adam Gilchrist's 5,570.
Pakistan's Kamran Akmal played 53 Tests and scored 6 hundreds with a best of 158 not out. Akamal's record is the best for a Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter for both, runs scored and hundreds scored in Test cricket.
Bangladesh veteran Mushfiqur Rahim has scored six hundreds in 55 Tests he has played with a best of 219 not out. He is the best wicketkeeper-batter to play for Bangladesh with 3,515 runs to his name in Test cricket.
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal played 28 Tests as designated wicketkeeper-batter with five hundreds to his name. His best is 162 not out and he has 1,757 runs to his name as wicketkeerper-batter at an average of 39.