/14 murders, 15 abductions: Britain's most prized asset Agent Stakeknife in Irish army

On Monday (Feb 9), the UK government was under pressure to name the British army agent, Stakeknife, who led the operation orchestrated to torture and carry out killings while undercover with the Irish Republican Army (IRA). During a parliamentary discussion, the committee called on the government to name the agent.

Stakeknife operated inside the IRA in Northern Ireland; this was during the decades-long conflict. The period was called ‘The Troubles’, in which more than 3,500 people were killed.





