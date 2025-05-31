/Who is a President’s Aide-de-Camp? Meet the first woman navy officer to hold the prestigious role

Published: May 31, 2025, 17:08 IST | Updated: May 31, 2025, 17:08 IST
This appointment can be seen as a significant step in the increasing inclusion of women in key ceremonial and administrative roles within the Indian armed forces.
A Historic Appointment
Lieutenant Commander Yashasvi Solanki has recently been appointed as an Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the President of India Draupadi Murmu. Lt. Solanki, thus becomes the first woman officer from the Indian Navy to hold this post. This appointment can be seen as a significant step in the increasing inclusion of women in key ceremonial and administrative roles within the Indian armed forces.
Role and Responsibilities of an ADC
An AID is a personal military officer, who is attached to high-ranking officials like the President of India. Some of the roles of an ADC may include managing their daily schedules, coordinating key official engagements, assisting with safety protocols, and representing the office during ceremonial and state functions.
Composition of the President’s ADC Team
The President of India is typically assisted by five ADCs, three of them are from the Indian Army, and one each from the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. These officers accompany the President, at all times on all official engagements and play an extremely important role in ensuring smooth communication between Rashtrapati Bhavan and other arms of the government.
Selection Criteria and Process
The selection process of ADCs is particularly significant. They are chosen from officers of the Indian Armed Forces with about five – seven years of outstanding service. The selection involves the screening of service records, personal interview rounds, as well as security clearances. Only officers with operational excellence and proven leadership are considered for such a high-profile position.
Solanki’s Journey and Background
Lieutenant Commander Yashasvi Solanki was commissioned through the Short Service Commission. She has consistently demonstrated professionalism and leadership. Though there are not many details about her personal available publicly, her selection can be seen as a symbol that reflects the growing recognition of women officers in top military appointments.
Policy Shift and Inter-Service Integration
From January 2025, the staff officers for the service chiefs of all the three defence branches will be drawn from sister services. This change was announced in December 2024 and it supports the broader goal of joint operations and ‘theaterisation’. This process initiated under the leadership of General Bipin Rawat in 2020.