/Who is a President’s Aide-de-Camp? Meet the first woman navy officer to hold the prestigious role

(Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan/X )

Composition of the President’s ADC Team

The President of India is typically assisted by five ADCs, three of them are from the Indian Army, and one each from the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. These officers accompany the President, at all times on all official engagements and play an extremely important role in ensuring smooth communication between Rashtrapati Bhavan and other arms of the government.