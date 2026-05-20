/Who introduced tea to India? The fascinating story behind 'chai': All you need to know

The formal, large-scale commercialisation of tea in India was driven by the British East India Company in the early 19th century out of sheer economic desperation. Great Britain had developed a massive obsession with tea, but China held a strict global monopoly over it. When geopolitical tensions and trade disputes made trading with China difficult, the British desperately needed to find a way to grow tea within their own colonies.

A Scottish adventurer and trader named Robert Bruce was guided by an Assamese nobleman, Maniram Dewan, to a Singpho tribal chief named Beesa Gam. The chief introduced Bruce to the wild native tea plants (Camellia sinensis var. assamica) in 1823. Robert Bruce passed away shortly after, but his younger brother, Charles Alexander Bruce, pursued the project in 1834. He sent samples to the Botanical Gardens in Calcutta, where it was officially classified as a distinct variety of the tea plant. Charles Alexander Bruce established the first British-led commercial tea nursery in Chabua, Upper Assam in 1837. Later, the Assam Company was formed in 1839 as the world’s first joint-stock tea enterprise.

The Darjeeling Shift (1841): While the indigenous Assamica variety thrived in the hot, humid lowlands of Assam, the British still wanted to grow the delicate Chinese variant (Camellia sinensis var. sinensis). A civil surgeon named Dr Archibald Campbell experimented by planting smuggled Chinese tea seeds in the high altitudes of Darjeeling. It was a massive success, giving birth to the world-renowned “Champagne of Teas.”