/Who has the strongest cyber army? The 7 most advanced cyber forces in the world

From the US and China to Israel and South Korea, nations are strengthening their cyber armies with AI, quantum encryption, and global surveillance. Here are the seven cyber powerhouses leading digital warfare in 2025.
The United States continues to lead with unmatched cyber capabilities. Its operations are led by USCYBERCOM and the National Security Agency (NSA). The US focuses on both cyber defence and offensive operations using AI-driven tools and quantum security programs. High-profile operations like SolarWinds Retaliation and Global Ransomware Counter-Ops (2024) show its capability to monitor, defend, and strike globally.
China ranks second with its cyber division PLA Unit 61398, specialising in espionage, data theft, and critical infrastructure sabotage. According to 2025 threat intelligence studies, China heavily invests in artificial intelligence and machine learning for autonomous cyber weapons. Its cyber strategies focus on regional dominance in Asia and data manipulation campaigns worldwide.
Russia is known for its cyber units like APT28 (Fancy Bear) and SVR, leading large-scale operations such as ransomware attacks and disinformation campaigns. The country’s cyber forces operate as an integral part of hybrid warfare, targeting both government and private networks worldwide. Moscow’s approach focuses on asymmetric digital warfare against NATO and Western nations.
Israel’s Unit 8200 is recognised for developing some of the world’s most advanced offensive and defensive cyber tools. Famous for co-developing Stuxnet—the world’s first cyberweapon used against Iran’s nuclear facilities it now pioneers AI-based threat detection and cyber resilience. Israel’s focus is on precision cyber operations, often used for intelligence gathering and counterterrorism.
Despite limited economic resources, North Korea’s Lazarus Group has built a reputation for complex global attacks, including WannaCry, cryptocurrency theft, and cyber sabotage. Its cyber forces focus on hacking banks and crypto exchanges to fund state operations. The unit operates under the Reconnaissance General Bureau, executing stealth campaigns across Asia and the West.
The United Kingdom ranks among the most cyber-secure nations according to the ITU Global Cybersecurity Index 2025. The National Cyber Force (NCF) operates in cooperation with GCHQ and Ministry of Defence. Britain specialises in offensive simulations, cyber forensics, and global data protection. Recent strategies focus on critical infrastructure shielding and AI-based security tools.
South Korea’s cybercommand has significantly improved its global ranking with emphasis on counter-hacking and active defence. The nation operates advanced monitoring systems protecting government and defence networks from regional threats. Investments exceeding $1.5 billion have strengthened its partnership with private tech firms to counter North Korean and Chinese cyber threats.