LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Who has the strongest cyber army? The 7 most advanced cyber forces in the world

Who has the strongest cyber army? The 7 most advanced cyber forces in the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 22, 2025, 01:49 IST | Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 01:49 IST

From the US and China to Israel and South Korea, nations are strengthening their cyber armies with AI, quantum encryption, and global surveillance. Here are the seven cyber powerhouses leading digital warfare in 2025.

United States
1 / 7
(Photograph: Army.mil)

United States

The United States continues to lead with unmatched cyber capabilities. Its operations are led by USCYBERCOM and the National Security Agency (NSA). The US focuses on both cyber defence and offensive operations using AI-driven tools and quantum security programs. High-profile operations like SolarWinds Retaliation and Global Ransomware Counter-Ops (2024) show its capability to monitor, defend, and strike globally.

China - Expanding Cyber Warfare Capabilities
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

China - Expanding Cyber Warfare Capabilities

China ranks second with its cyber division PLA Unit 61398, specialising in espionage, data theft, and critical infrastructure sabotage. According to 2025 threat intelligence studies, China heavily invests in artificial intelligence and machine learning for autonomous cyber weapons. Its cyber strategies focus on regional dominance in Asia and data manipulation campaigns worldwide.

Russia - Tactical Offensive Cyber Operations
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Russia - Tactical Offensive Cyber Operations

Russia is known for its cyber units like APT28 (Fancy Bear) and SVR, leading large-scale operations such as ransomware attacks and disinformation campaigns. The country’s cyber forces operate as an integral part of hybrid warfare, targeting both government and private networks worldwide. Moscow’s approach focuses on asymmetric digital warfare against NATO and Western nations.

Israel - Precision Cyber Attacks and Defence Innovation
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Israel - Precision Cyber Attacks and Defence Innovation

Israel’s Unit 8200 is recognised for developing some of the world’s most advanced offensive and defensive cyber tools. Famous for co-developing Stuxnet—the world’s first cyberweapon used against Iran’s nuclear facilities it now pioneers AI-based threat detection and cyber resilience. Israel’s focus is on precision cyber operations, often used for intelligence gathering and counterterrorism.

North Korea - Stealth Cyber Operations
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

North Korea - Stealth Cyber Operations

Despite limited economic resources, North Korea’s Lazarus Group has built a reputation for complex global attacks, including WannaCry, cryptocurrency theft, and cyber sabotage. Its cyber forces focus on hacking banks and crypto exchanges to fund state operations. The unit operates under the Reconnaissance General Bureau, executing stealth campaigns across Asia and the West.

United Kingdom - Advanced Defensive Cyber Capabilities
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

United Kingdom - Advanced Defensive Cyber Capabilities

The United Kingdom ranks among the most cyber-secure nations according to the ITU Global Cybersecurity Index 2025. The National Cyber Force (NCF) operates in cooperation with GCHQ and Ministry of Defence. Britain specialises in offensive simulations, cyber forensics, and global data protection. Recent strategies focus on critical infrastructure shielding and AI-based security tools.

South Korea - Asia’s Fastest-Growing Cyber Force
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

South Korea - Asia’s Fastest-Growing Cyber Force

South Korea’s cybercommand has significantly improved its global ranking with emphasis on counter-hacking and active defence. The nation operates advanced monitoring systems protecting government and defence networks from regional threats. Investments exceeding $1.5 billion have strengthened its partnership with private tech firms to counter North Korean and Chinese cyber threats.

Trending Photo

Who has the strongest cyber army? The 7 most advanced cyber forces in the world
7

Who has the strongest cyber army? The 7 most advanced cyber forces in the world

Top 10 countries producing the most solar power in 2025
10

Top 10 countries producing the most solar power in 2025

Top 10 countries with the happiest citizens in 2025
10

Top 10 countries with the happiest citizens in 2025

Kim Kardashian turns a year older: Recalling some of her feisty moments that stirred controversy
6

Kim Kardashian turns a year older: Recalling some of her feisty moments that stirred controversy

Full list of Delhi's Top 10 most-polluted areas the day after Diwali
11

Full list of Delhi's Top 10 most-polluted areas the day after Diwali