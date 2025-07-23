/Who has the most LBW wickets in Test history? Top five revealed – and not a single right-arm pacer makes the cut

From Anil Kumble to Shane Warne, have a look at the top five bowlers with most LBW dismissals in Test cricket. Interestingly, four out of the five bowlers are spinners while the sole one is a left-arm pacer.
Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble scalped 619 Test wickets with 156 of them via LBW; that’s 25. per cent of his total scalps. Notably, Kumble is the second-fastest bowler to reach 600 Test wickets (124 matches), while Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan took 23 matches less to reach the milestone.
Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Wasim Akram bagged 414 Test wickets, out of which he trapped 119 of them in front of the wicket, which accounts for 28.74 per cent of his total wickets. Interestingly, Akram, being a bowler, holds the record for highest score by a no.8 batter in Test cricket (unbeaten 257 against Zimbabwe in 1996).
Muttiah Muralidaran was among one of the best spinners the world cricket has ever witnessed. Muralidaran picked 800 Test wickets (most in the history of the game), including 150 LBWs, which accounts for 18.75 per cent of his tally. In total, he has around 1347 wickets in international cricket.
Australia's Shane Warne bagged 708 Test wickets with 138 LBWs (19.49 per cent). Surprisingly, Warne leads the chart of most runs by a batter without scoring a hundred in Test cricket. In 145 outings, he scored 3154 runs with 12 half-centuries and a best score of 99.
Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has 537 Test wickets and 117 of them (21.78 per cent) are LBWs. Ashwin, known for his carrom ball, confused every batter while bowling to him. Notably, he has dismissed England captain Ben Stokes 11 times, making Stokes Ashwin's most frequently dismissed batter in Test cricket.