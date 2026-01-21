/Who has the edge? Israel's air power versus Iran’s layered defence

Israel relies on F-35 stealth and electronic warfare to overcome Iran's defences. Iran counters with deep territory, the S-300, and the Bavar-373. Distance and logistics remain the biggest hurdles.
A strike on Iran requires Israeli jets to travel over 1,500 kilometres each way, traversing hostile airspace. This distance pushes fighter jets to their limit, making mid-air refuelling a mandatory part of any operation. Without heavy logistical support, the operational window over targets remains critically short.
Israel operates approximately 48 F-35I 'Adir' stealth fighters, specifically modified with Israeli avionics. These jets are designed to slip past radar screens, gather intelligence, and strike key defence batteries before they are detected. They serve as the "door kickers" for follow-up waves of non-stealth aircraft.
Tehran's primary long-range defence is the Russian-made S-300 PMU2, acquired in 2016. It can track multiple targets up to 200 kilometres away and engage aircraft at high altitudes. While powerful, it is a known system to Western air forces, which may have developed electronic countermeasures to jam it.
Iran claims its domestically produced Bavar-373 system rivals Russia's S-400. Equipped with Sayyad-4B missiles, Tehran states it has an engagement range of 300 kilometres and can detect stealth aircraft. If these claims are true, it adds an unpredictable variable to the equation for Israeli planners.
While the F-35 offers stealth, the F-15I Ra'am (Thunder) brings raw power. It can carry a massive payload of munitions, including heavy bunker-busting bombs. However, lacking stealth, these jets must wait until air defences are degraded or use electronic jamming to survive in contested airspace
Israel’s current fleet of Boeing 707 tankers is ageing, though new KC-46 Pegasus tankers have been ordered from the US. Keeping these large, slow aircraft safe hundreds of kilometres from home is a major tactical headache. If the tankers are threatened, the entire strike force would have to abort.
Iran has unveiled 'Eagle 44' (Oghab 44), a hardened underground air base carved deep into mountains. These facilities protect jets and drones from standard airstrikes. Since the rock depth above these bases often exceeds the penetration limits of heavy munitions like the GBU-28, Israel's tactical goal would likely shift to sealing the tunnel entrances and destroying external runways. This effectively traps the assets inside and disables the base without needing to penetrate the mountain itself.
This battle will be fought in the electromagnetic spectrum as much as the sky. Israel is a global leader in EW, capable of blinding enemy radars and spoofing sensors. Iran, aware of this, has invested in redundant, fibre-optic connected radar networks to resist jamming efforts.
Beyond the big missiles, Iran uses systems like the 15th Khordad and Talash to protect specific sites. These medium-range interceptors create a "layered" effect, forcing attacking jets to dodge threats at multiple altitudes. It forces pilots to expend energy and munitions just to reach the primary target.
Israel holds a clear qualitative edge with superior technology, pilot training, and intelligence. However, Iran possesses the advantage of strategic depth and quantity of defences. The outcome depends on whether Israel's tech can dismantle Iran's defensive layers faster than they can react.