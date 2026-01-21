/Who has the edge? Israel's air power versus Iran’s layered defence

Iran has unveiled 'Eagle 44' (Oghab 44), a hardened underground air base carved deep into mountains. These facilities protect jets and drones from standard airstrikes. Since the rock depth above these bases often exceeds the penetration limits of heavy munitions like the GBU-28, Israel's tactical goal would likely shift to sealing the tunnel entrances and destroying external runways. This effectively traps the assets inside and disables the base without needing to penetrate the mountain itself.