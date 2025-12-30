/Who has Played Most ODI Matches in 2025? No Indian, check full list

One-Day Cricket in 2025 is over, and let’s take a look at players who made the most appearances in this format this year. No Indian made it to the list, but check who did.
New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell tops the list for cricketers to feature in the most ODI matches this year, 18. The lower-order batter scored 368 runs, picking 17 wickets, with his best being four for 26.
The Kiwi opener Will Young is second on this list with the most One-Day game appearances (18). Unlike Bracewell, who still averaged above 18, Young endured a poor run with the bat, scoring just 320 runs at a shallow average of less than 19.
Pakistan T20I captain Agha Salman sits in third place, with 17 One-Day appearances this year. A batting mainstay in Pakistan’s white-ball side, Agha scored 667 runs this year, averaging 47.64 with two hundreds to his name.
The most prominent name on this list is of the former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who also played as many ODIs (17) as Salman, scoring 544 runs. His tally includes one hundred (102*) at an average of 34.
Kiwi middle-order batter, Daryll Mitchell, is fifth on this list, with 17 ODI appearances this year alone. The right-hander slammed 761 runs, the most among the top five, averaging above 54. He also hit just one ODI hundred this year.