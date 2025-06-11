/WTC Final: Top 5 batters to score most runs in ultimate Test - Kohli is last

Published: Jun 11, 2025, 15:22 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 15:22 IST
WTC FINAL: As Australia take on South Africa in WTC Final 2025, here are the top five batters to score most runs in the tournament finals.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ajinkya Rahane (India)
India’s star middle-order batter, Rahane has scored the most runs in World Test Championship (WTC) Final. He made 199 runs in two matches at an average of 49.75. His best score was 89 against Australia in 2023 WTC Final.
(Photograph:AFP)
Travis Head (Australia)
Aussie middle-order batter Head played one WTC final in 2023 and scored 181 runs, averaging 90.50. His top score was 163 against India.
(Photograph:AFP)
Steve Smith (Australia)
Australian batting stalwart and one for Fab Four Smith ranks third in the tally. He scored 155 runs in the 2023 final, with his highest being 121.
(Photograph:AFP)
Rohit Sharma (India)
The former Indian Test captain has made 122 runs across 2 WTC finals, averaging 30.50. His top score was 43 against Australia in 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
Virat Kohli (India)
India’s star batter, Kohli is fifth on the list. He has scored 120 runs in two WTC finals at an average of 30. His highest score was 49 against Australia in 2023.