/Who has highest score batting at No. 4 for India at Oval in Tests? List includes one bowler

Although Anil Kumble's Test hundred at the Kia Oval (in 2007) is still famous among the fans, there is another Indian bowler who joined an elite list lately. Here is the list of the five Indians with the highest individual scores batting at number four at the Oval.
Seamer Akash Deep is the latest entrant to the list of famous Indian batters with the highest individual score batting at number four at the Oval. On day three of the fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against England, the right-handed batter completed his maiden Test fifty before departing on 66.
One of India’s batting mainstays during the 70s and the 80s, Gundappa Viswanath, is the fourth-highest Indian run scorer at number four at the Oval. Playing England in the drawn third Test during the away 1982 tour, the right-handed Gundappa remained unbeaten on 75 in the second innings. He, however, batted at number three in the first innings.
Ace Indian all-rounder of the past, Bapu Nadkarni, also made it to the list, sitting in third place. During an away English tour in 1959, the left-handed Nadkarni scored a fighting 76 in the second innings but failed to prevent India from losing as the hosts won the match by an innings and 27 runs.
Cricket great and Indian veteran Sachin Tendulkar is second on the list of Indians with the highest individual score batting at number four at the Oval in London. During the away 2007 tour, Sachin slammed a brilliant 82 in the first innings at this venue before James Anderson accounted for his dismissal.
Four years later, at the same venue, Sachin scored a fighting 91 in the second innings at the Oval but failed to help India save the game, as England won the match by an innings and eight runs. His 91 is the highest individual score by an Indian batter (No. 4) at the Oval in Tests.