Who funds America? Top 7 countries investing heavily in the United States

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 19:13 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 19:13 IST

As per the data in Statista, Japan held the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) position in the United States in 2024, ahead of the UK and Canada. That year, Japan’s investment in the US exceeded 754 billion dollars. Here is the full list of the top 10 countries investing in the US.

1. Japan

Japan leads with the highest FDI position in the US, totalling $754.07 billion in 2024. This strong presence reflects deep corporate ties, significant auto, tech, and manufacturing investments, and the ongoing expansion of Japanese multinational brands across the American economy.​

2. United Kingdom

Standing second, the UK’s FDI in the US reached $742.74 billion in 2024. The relationship is built on historical connections, financial services, real estate, and major multinational corporations, ensuring a robust cross-Atlantic investment flow despite changing global economic conditions.​

3. Canada

The FDI position of Canada in 2024 amounts to $732.91 billion, as close proximity and integrated markets drive investment in energy, finance, and manufacturing. Canadian firms have long been prominent in US industries, supported by strong trade agreements and mutually beneficial business practices.​

4. Netherlands

With $726.42 billion in FDI, the Netherlands is a key investor in US pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and high-tech sectors. Dutch-US trade and investment are anchored by multinational companies and a business-friendly regulatory environment supporting sustained growth.​

5. Germany

Germany holds $506.20 billion in US FDI, driven by automotive, engineering, and chemical industries. German firms contribute significantly to American jobs and innovation, underscoring transatlantic collaboration and stable long-term business interests.​

6. Switzerland

Switzerland’s investments in the US total $358.15 billion, reflecting its role in banking, pharmaceuticals, and precision instruments. Swiss companies prioritise innovation, making substantial contributions to American research, healthcare, and financial stability.​

7. Ireland

The FDI position of Ireland is $284.41 billion, led by technology, pharmaceuticals, and financial services. Favourable tax policies and US-Irish business collaborations have attracted top American and European companies to establish significant operations in the States.​

