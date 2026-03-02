/Who faces Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42: 5 surprise names that could challenge ‘Beast Incarnate’

Brock Lesnar is without an opponent for WrestleMania 42, and after he and Paul Heyman announced an open challenge for anyone to raise their hand to take on the Beast Incarnate, here are five possible picks. See if your favourite superstar is on this list.
The first name on everyone’s lips was Oba Femi. Following an electric stare-down with Lesnar at this year’s Royal Rumble, the creative pitched a future WrestleMania match. So, what’s better than doing it now?
Another name that pops up first hand is that of the crowd favourite, LA Knight, YEAH!!! The clash of styles and personalities would be a massive draw that keeps the crowd on the edge of their seats from bell to bell.
Should the WWE look forward to establishing a next-generation star, putting Fatu against Lesnar would do the job. A classic ‘beast vs beast’ contest would serve the purpose, helping Fatu to break into the bigger leagues and become a star.
Absent from the in-ring competition for a long time, Kevin Owens could surprise all by walking down that aisle and challenge Lesnar for a match at the Show of Shows. Owens vs Lesnar at the biggest stage of them all is a win-win situation for everyone.
The last but definitely not the least, the ‘Ring General’ Gunther could be the perfect pick to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42. Having hinted at one earlier during a previous Rumble, Gunther vs Lesnar has gold written all over it.