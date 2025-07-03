/Who could succeed Xi Jinping? Meet the 5 most powerful men in China's Communist Party

Notably, General Zhang Youxia, the first vice chairman of the Central Military Commission and a key military figure, is believed by some analysts to be consolidating influence during Xi’s absence. His reported backing by senior party figures close to former President Hu Jintao has further fuelled rumours of a possible power recalibration at the top. Although Xi remains firmly in charge, with no term limits since 2018, there is no designated successor. Yet, several top-ranking leaders within the CCP hold influential roles and are seen as potential future leaders, either by design or due to shifts in internal alliances. Here are five most powerful men associated with Xi.