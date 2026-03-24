/Who controls world’s natural gas reserves? Top 7 countries revealed: Check where India ranks

Russia, along with Iran and Qatar lead globally in terms of natural gas reserves. Together, these nations dominate the global energy supply with vast reserves. Along with these countries, there are other superpowers in the list. Let's find out which other countries are in the top 7 list.
With 6.65 trillion cubic meters of natural gas reserves, China ranks seventh in terms of total quantity in the world. While it has significant reserves, high domestic demand makes it one of the largest importers. China is investing heavily in exploration and unconventional gas sources like shale. Expanding gas use is central to its strategy for cleaner energy and reducing coal dependence, according to a report by the Global Fire Power.
Saudi Arabia stands sixth with 9.4 trillion cubic meters of reserves. Known primarily for oil, the kingdom is increasingly investing in natural gas to diversify its energy mix. Gas is crucial for domestic power generation and industrial use. Its reserves support long-term energy strategies under economic transformation initiatives like Vision 2030.
With 1.3 trillion cubic meters of natural gas reserves, Turkmenistan ranks fifth globally. It holds some of the largest gas fields in Central Asia, including Galkynysh. The country exports mainly to China and neighbouring regions. Despite vast reserves, limited infrastructure and export routes restrict its full potential in the global energy market.
The United States ranks fourth with 13.4 trillion cubic meters of reserves. Advances in shale gas extraction have significantly boosted its production capacity. The US is now one of the top producers and exporters of natural gas globally. Its energy independence has strengthened its economic position and reduced reliance on foreign energy imports.
Qatar holds the third-largest natural gas reserves, totalling 23.8 trillion cubic meters. It is a global leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. The North Field, shared with Iran, drives its production. Qatar’s energy wealth supports its strong economy and global influence, making it one of the richest nations per capita.
Iran ranks second with nearly 34 trillion cubic meters of natural gas reserves. Despite sanctions, it remains a major energy power with vast untapped potential. Its reserves are primarily located in the South Pars field. Iran’s position gives it strategic importance in global energy markets, particularly in supplying gas to Asia and neighbouring regions.
Russia holds the largest natural gas reserves in the world, accounting for a total amount of 47.8 trillion cubic meters. This total amount of reserves makes Moscow top the list as the vast quantity of gas plays a crucial role in global energy supply, especially for Europe and Asia. Russia’s dominance in natural gas strengthens its geopolitical influence, making it a key player in energy markets and international energy security discussions worldwide.
With 1.3 trillion cubic meters, India stands at 23rd globally in terms of total natural gas reserves. Major reserves are concentrated in the Western Offshore (especially Bombay High) and Eastern Offshore (Krishna-Godavari basin), with significant, yet untapped potential in the Andaman Sea.