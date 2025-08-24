LOGIN
Who buys the most weapons? Meet 7 largest arms importing countries in the world – Check India’s position

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 24, 2025, 17:07 IST | Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 17:07 IST

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report revealed the list of countries with the largest arms importers from 2020 to 2024. Let's have a look at the top 7 nations with the most arms importers and their top suppliers.

7. Australia: 3.5%
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

7. Australia: 3.5%

As per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reports, Australia holds the 7th spot with 3.5% shares of global arms imports (2020-24). The top 3 arm suppliers of Australia are the USA, Spain, and Norway.

6. Japan: 3.9%
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

6. Japan: 3.9%

Japan holds the 6th spot with 3.9% of global share, for which the USA, UK, and Germany play a significant role as the arm supplier.

5. Pakistan: 4.6%
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

5. Pakistan: 4.6%

The global share of arms imports from 2020 to 2024 is 4.6% and the top 3 arms suppliers of Pakistan are China, the Netherlands, and Türkiye

4. Saudi Arabia: 6.8%
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

4. Saudi Arabia: 6.8%

With a 6.8% global share of arms imports from 2020 to 2024, Saudi Arabia holds 4th spot, and its largest suppliers are the USA, Spain, and France.

3. Qatar: 6.8%
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

3. Qatar: 6.8%

Due to regional instability and tensions, Qatar also has a high rate of weapons imports as it is undergoing rapid military expansion and modernisation. The global share of arms imports from 2020 to 2024 is 6.8%.

2. India: 8.3%
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

2. India: 8.3%

In terms of sourcing, India ranks second position with 8.3% of global share of arms imports from 2020 to 2024. Top 3 supplier are Russia, France, and Israel, but Russia constituted the largest portion of India’s arms imports at 36%.

1. Ukraine: 8.8%
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

1. Ukraine: 8.8%

With 8.8% of global share, Ukraine is the highest arms importer from 2020 to 2024. The top three suppliers include the USA, Germany, and Poland. The country has to import a huge amount of weapons in response to counter Russia's evasion, as it has been continuously facing war.

7

