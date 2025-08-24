The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report revealed the list of countries with the largest arms importers from 2020 to 2024. Let's have a look at the top 7 nations with the most arms importers and their top suppliers.
As per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reports, Australia holds the 7th spot with 3.5% shares of global arms imports (2020-24). The top 3 arm suppliers of Australia are the USA, Spain, and Norway.
Japan holds the 6th spot with 3.9% of global share, for which the USA, UK, and Germany play a significant role as the arm supplier.
The global share of arms imports from 2020 to 2024 is 4.6% and the top 3 arms suppliers of Pakistan are China, the Netherlands, and Türkiye
With a 6.8% global share of arms imports from 2020 to 2024, Saudi Arabia holds 4th spot, and its largest suppliers are the USA, Spain, and France.
Due to regional instability and tensions, Qatar also has a high rate of weapons imports as it is undergoing rapid military expansion and modernisation. The global share of arms imports from 2020 to 2024 is 6.8%.
In terms of sourcing, India ranks second position with 8.3% of global share of arms imports from 2020 to 2024. Top 3 supplier are Russia, France, and Israel, but Russia constituted the largest portion of India’s arms imports at 36%.
With 8.8% of global share, Ukraine is the highest arms importer from 2020 to 2024. The top three suppliers include the USA, Germany, and Poland. The country has to import a huge amount of weapons in response to counter Russia's evasion, as it has been continuously facing war.