/Who are the top CEOs and tech titans accompanying Trump to meet China’s Xi? Check full list

US President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing with top US CEOs including Elon Musk, Jensen Huang and Tim Cook as Washington and Beijing prepare for high-stakes talks on trade, AI and geopolitics.
US President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday (May 13) alongside some of America’s most influential business leaders, highlighting the high-stakes nature of US-China talks on trade, artificial intelligence and the Iran conflict. The delegation includes billionaire CEOs from technology, finance, aerospace and manufacturing sectors.
The world’s richest man travelled aboard Air Force One with Trump. Musk’s companies, especially Tesla, have deep business interests in China, where the electric vehicle giant operates a major factory in Shanghai. His presence signals the importance of US-China cooperation for the global EV and AI industries.
Nvidia chief Jensen Huang joined Trump during the Beijing trip as the semiconductor giant seeks stronger ties with China. Nvidia’s AI chips are at the centre of the global artificial intelligence boom, making Huang one of the most closely watched executives on the visit.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is also part of the delegation. China remains one of Apple’s biggest manufacturing hubs and consumer markets. Cook’s participation underscores how critical stable US-China relations are for global supply chains.
Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, one of Wall Street’s most influential investors, joined the trip as financial firms look to expand opportunities in China despite years of trade tensions.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is among the top finance executives accompanying Trump. His presence reflects growing interest among investment firms in China’s markets and long-term economic growth potential.
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg joined the US delegation as the aerospace giant looks to strengthen aviation ties with China, one of the world’s largest aircraft markets.
Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon is travelling with Trump as the chipmaker continues to play a major role in global smartphone and semiconductor markets linked closely with China.
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser is representing the banking sector during the visit. Major US financial institutions are watching the summit closely for signals on future economic cooperation.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon joined fellow Wall Street executives in Beijing as global banks seek clarity on investment opportunities and geopolitical risks.
GE Aerospace chief Larry Culp is part of the delegation as aviation and industrial companies pursue stronger commercial partnerships with China.
Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra’s participation highlights the strategic importance of semiconductors in US-China relations amid ongoing technology competition. Cargill CEO Brian Sikes also joined the business delegation as agriculture and food supply chains remain important areas of economic cooperation between Washington and Beijing.