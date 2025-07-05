Shortly after the tsunami hit, taxi drivers in the worst-affected areas like Ishinomaki and Sendai began sharing disturbing stories. Many claimed they had picked up passengers who later vanished sometimes mid-ride, sometimes before they reached their destination. In some cases, the passengers gave addresses that no longer existed entire neighbourhoods that had been wiped out by the tsunami.

Drivers reported eerie sensations: the backseat of their cab growing cold, conversations with passengers who spoke slowly or seemed confused, and meters running even after the passenger was gone. Some even went on record in local interviews, saying they believed they had transported the spirits of people who died suddenly in the disaster, souls unaware that they were no longer alive.