/Who are the FIFA World Cup 2026 debutants? Full list of first-time qualifiers

Curacao, Uzbekistan, Jordan, and Cape Verde have qualified for their first FIFA World Cup. Meet football's newest dreamers. Let us look at their incredible journey as only few days remain for the biggest tournament to start
The FIFA World Cup has always been a stage where dreams come true. In 2026, four nations will experience football's biggest tournament for the very first time. Curacao, Uzbekistan, Jordan, and Cape Verde have all secured historic qualification and will join the world's football elite in North America. While traditional powerhouses chase glory, these debutants arrive carrying the hopes of millions and the chance to write one of the tournament's most memorable underdog stories.
Curaçao's qualification is one of the greatest surprises in FIFA World Cup history. The Caribbean island nation became the smallest country by population ever to qualify for the tournament. Benefiting from strong links to Dutch football and guided by experienced leadership, Curaçao built a competitive squad capable of taking on larger nations. For a country where the entire population could fit inside many World Cup stadiums, qualification represents a sporting achievement that will be remembered for generations.
Uzbekistan finally achieved a dream that had eluded the country since gaining independence in 1991. Years of investment in youth academies, infrastructure and player development have transformed the nation into one of Asia's rising football powers. Their qualification makes Uzbekistan the first Central Asian nation to reach a FIFA World Cup. It is a landmark achievement not only for the country but for an entire region that has long waited for representation on football's biggest stage.
Jordan's rise has been one of the most inspiring stories in Asian football. After years of near misses and heartbreak, the nation finally secured its place at the FIFA World Cup through a disciplined and determined qualifying campaign. Recent success at the continental level helped fuel confidence, while a talented generation of players delivered the breakthrough Jordanian fans had long dreamed of. In 2026, the country will make history by appearing at its first FIFA World Cup.
Cape Verde's qualification proves that size is no barrier in modern football. The island nation off Africa's west coast has steadily grown into a competitive force thanks to strong organisation and a talented diaspora spread across Europe. Many players developed abroad before representing their ancestral homeland, creating a squad capable of challenging Africa's traditional powers. Their historic qualification is one of the continent's most remarkable football achievements in recent years.
The journeys of Curaçao, Uzbekistan, Jordan, and Cape Verde could not be more different, yet they share a common achievement. Each has overcome unique challenges to reach football's grandest stage for the first time. Their presence highlights the growing global reach of the sport and the opportunities created by the expanded 48-team format. Whether they advance beyond the group stage or not, these nations have already secured their place in FIFA World Cup history.