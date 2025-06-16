/Who are Sicarios? The 5 deadly roles within cartel hit squads

Sicarios are hired killers for Latin American drug cartels. From lead assassins to scouts and enforcers, they play key roles in cartel violence. Often recruited young, their lives revolve around crime, survival, and the brutal world of organized crime.
Sicarios are hired killers working for drug cartels, mainly in Latin America. They carry out murders, enforce cartel rules, and remove threats. The word comes from Colombia and became known during the rise of Pablo Escobar’s Medellín Cartel.
The lead sicario is the main hitman in a cartel squad. They plan and carry out high-profile killings, such as targeting rival bosses or informants. They often have the power to decide who lives or dies and lead the team in missions.
Enforcers are the strong arm of the cartel. They use heavy weapons and body armour to fight rivals and protect cartel territory. Enforcers are sent into direct combat and handle threats with force, especially during turf wars.
Scouts, also called falcons, are the lookout team. They watch for police, soldiers, and rival gangs, sending real-time updates to the squad. Often young and quick, scouts use phones and radios to keep the team safe from surprise attacks.
Some sicarios are trained to extract information from captives. They use harsh methods to make people talk, helping the cartel find out secrets from rivals or traitors. This role is crucial for gathering intelligence and keeping control.
Ambushers are trained for fast, surprise attacks. They carry out drive-by shootings or sudden raids, often using motorbikes or stolen cars. Their main job is to hit targets quickly and escape before police arrive.
Most sicarios are recruited as teenagers, often from poor backgrounds. They are trained to see killing as just a job. While some later help police as witnesses, many stay in the cycle of violence, driven by money and survival.