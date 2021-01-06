White Winter: Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

Snowfall in India's northern Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir union territory has led to road blockages and hit power supply.
Photo Courtesy: WION
Snowfall across Kashmir Valley
People were seen shovelling snow off the roads in the city as snowfall across the valley threw normal life out of gear.
Power supply hit
"The roads are blocked and the condition of people is bad because of the snowfall and this is why we appeal to the government that the snow is removed from the road so that people get relief. There is also the issue of power supply; there is no electricity from last three days in habilitated areas," said Srinagar resident, Abdul Kayum Bhatt.
Trucks stranded on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway
Trucks were stranded on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44), which connects Kashmir to the rest of India, leaving drivers stuck in snowfall without food or drinking water.
Direct impact on Delhi, north India
Snowfall in Kashmir has a direct impact on temperatures in lower northern states of New Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Fresh snowfall in the Himalayan region of India overnight brought joy to tourists but also intensified cold wave in upper belt of the country in late December
Popular tourist destination
The state government had earlier organized a snow biking festival and other adventure sports events in the federal territory's picturesque Gulmarg town.
The festival was organized in an extension of events on International Mountains Day and with an aim to promote adventure tourism.
Gulmarg has always been a popular skiing destination in India.
White everywhere
The Met Department has projected snowfall to continue as J&K witnesses a cold winter with the new year setting in.