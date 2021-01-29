White Paradise: Snowfall in J&K's Gulmarg

Tourists walk in a ski resort in Gulmarg, some 55km north of Srinagar.
Cold-wave conditions intensified in Kashmir this week as the minimum temperature at the Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district settled at minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, down from minus 11.0 degrees Celsius.
(Photograph:AFP)
Chillai-Kalan in J&K
A man clears snow from the roof of a hotel in a ski resort in Gulmarg.
South Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake, as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the Valley.
(Photograph:AFP)
Skiing in Gulmarg
Tourists visit a ski resort in Gulmarg. The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.
(Photograph:AFP)
Road covered in snow in Gulmarg
A child watches as a man clears snow from a road in a ski resort in Gulmarg.
(Photograph:AFP)
Igloo cafe in Gulmarg
Tourists in Kashmir's Gulmarg ski resort have a new place to chill out - an igloo cafe that serves hot food and drink on tables made of ice and snow.
Staff at Kolahoi Green Heights hotel in the region took inspiration from Arctic shelters and added a few local touches - an arched door and patterns on the curved walls.
The long-running conflict in the Himalayan region has hit Kashmir's once-booming leisure industry. But crowds still come to its snow-bound slopes ever winter.
The igloo, 26 feet around and 15 feet high, holds four tables with enough room for 16 guests.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Inside the famous igloo cafe
A guest takes pictures inside an Igloo made of snow by a hotelier to attract and provide his customers an outdoor winter experience in Kashmir's Gulmarg.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sledge work in Gulmarg
A man pulls a child on a sledge in Gulmarg. While 'Chillai-Kalan' -- which began on December 21 -- will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).