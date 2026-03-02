LOGIN
White House errs big time with images from Trump's Mar-a-Lago situation room during Operation Epic Fury

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Mar 02, 2026, 14:12 IST | Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 14:12 IST

United States President Donald Trump set up a situation room at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as the first missiles hit Iran on Saturday. The White House released images from the room, showing how it was a major security scare.

Donald Trump created a situation room at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida
1 / 6
(Photograph: White House)

Donald Trump created a situation room at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

United States President Donald Trump turned an area at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida into a situation room as American forces attacked Iran on February 28. White House released images from the makeshift situation room, showing Trump in a white hat. He is flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chief of Staff Susie Willis. Sharing the photos, White House wrote, "President Donald J. Trump Monitors U.S. Military Operations in Iran: Operation Epic Fury, February 28, 2026."

Vice President JD Vance in the White House situation room
2 / 6
(Photograph: White House)

Vice President JD Vance in the White House situation room

However, the images show security breaches inside the room, and one that occurred as a result of posting the pictures. It also shared a photo of Vice President JD Vance sitting in the actual situation room at the White House. "Vice President JD Vance and Cabinet Secretaries in the Situation Room, February 28, 2026," it wrote.

Operation Epic Fury map seen behind Trump
3 / 6
(Photograph: White House)

Operation Epic Fury map seen behind Trump

One of the problems with the photos is the map seen behind Trump. The map in the background is of Operation Epic Fury and shows the position of some US forces and assets. Even though the head of an advisor hides a portion of the map, it still reveals critical data on the US military and other classified information.

Chief of Staff Susie Willis wears Apple watch inside situation room
4 / 6
(Photograph: White House)

Chief of Staff Susie Willis wears Apple watch inside situation room

White House Chief of Staff Susie Willis is also seen committing a grave error. She is wearing an Apple watch which is not allowed in critical situations like a major military operation, according to Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility protocols. The watch has bluetooth and wireless microphone features which are considered major data leakage risks.

Having a situation room at Mar-a-Lago was a security scare
5 / 6
(Photograph: White House)

Having a situation room at Mar-a-Lago was a security scare

The biggest problem was having a situation room at his personal estate in Mar-a-Lago. It was a major security risk since presidents need to be at secure locations during such operations. But being in Florida meant Trump bypassed a major protocol. Lack of privacy is being flagged as another major issue since the room was separated from other areas of the resort by just a curtain. Sensitive information could get leaked in such scenarios where privacy is not fool proof.

US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28

US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at his palace. Iran retaliated by striking Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states. Hezbollah launched missiles on Israel as proxy, with the latter responding with strikes on Beirut.

