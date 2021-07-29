While we say bye to 'The X-Factor', here is what the show has given us

After an impressive 17 years on the air, the reality talent show 'The X Factor' has been discontinued with ‘no plans’ of returning anytime soon. Created by Simon Cowell, the show began broadcasting on September 4, 2004, with 445 episodes broadcast over fifteen series as of December 2, 2018.
Over the years, the show has managed to give the world some sensational amazing talent for the music industry. Starting from the boy band 'One Direction' to Leona Lewis, here is the list of some successful contestants of the show who went on to become big.