While we say bye to 'The X-Factor', here is what the show has given us

Over the years, the show has managed to give the world some sensational amazing talent for the music industry. Starting from the boy band 'One Direction' to Leona Lewis, here is the list of some successful contestants of the show who went on to become big.

After an impressive 17 years on the air, the reality talent show 'The X Factor' has been discontinued with ‘no plans’ of returning anytime soon. Created by Simon Cowell, the show began broadcasting on September 4, 2004, with 445 episodes broadcast over fifteen series as of December 2, 2018.

One Direction

The defunct boy band 'One Direction' was destined to win the heart of the audience by ignoring the fact that the famous group is not one of the winners of the long-running show 'The X Factor'. The band composed of young talent Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, is one of the most successful contestants to come out of the show and earned millions.

'One Direction's five albums, 'Up All Night' (2011), 'Take Me Home' (2012), 'Midnight Memories' (2013), 'Four' (2014), and 'Made in the A.M' (2015), topped charts in most major markets and generated hit singles including 'What Makes You Beautiful' (their first number one on the UK Singles Chart)

As of 2020, the band have sold a total of 70 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling boy bands of all time

The band went on hiatus in January 2016, allowing all members to pursue other projects.

(Photograph:Twitter)