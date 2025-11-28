/Which weather conditions affect train speeds more?

Extreme heat, fog, snow, wind and flooding all slow trains or stop them entirely. From buckling tracks to frozen switches, weather quietly disrupts rail networks far more than most people realise and the worst delays happen when multiple conditions strike together.
When temperatures exceed 30°C, train tracks expand and can buckle into "sun kinks." Amtrak reduces speeds to 80 mph when rail temperatures reach 140°F (60°C). This can cause delays during peak afternoon hours.
Steel rails become 20°C hotter than air temperature in direct sunlight. Even small expansions create dangerous curves. When temperature rises 30°C, a one-kilometre track expands 36 centimetres, enough to derail trains.
During dense fog, visibility drops below 200 metres, forcing speed reductions to just 60 kmph. Low-visibility conditions are among the most severe weather impacts on train operations across railways.
Ice on tracks reduces wheel-rail friction dramatically, increasing braking distance by up to 50%. Snow blocks tracks completely and freezes moving points (junction switches), making trains unable to change direction.
Rainfall exceeding 64.5 millimetres in 24 hours triggers weather warnings. Floodwater destabilises the stone foundation under tracks, causing track displacement and derailment risk. Severe cases close entire sections for repairs.
Wind velocity exceeding 65 kmph destabilises trains and damages overhead power lines. Strong gusts push lighter trains sideways, requiring emergency stops. Freight trains experience reduced traction in crosswind conditions.
Freezing temperatures lock junction switches solid, preventing trains from accessing platforms or changing routes. Network Rail operates heating systems on vulnerable points, but freezing still occurs in extreme cold below -5°C.
Trains function within -25°C to +45°C but experience performance degradation at extremes. Some specialised trains operate down to -40°C and up to +58°C through winterisation and tropicalisation.
Repeated freezing and thawing cause track-bed stone to heave and settle unevenly. This misalignment accumulates throughout winter, increasing derailment risk and requiring extensive maintenance during thaw periods.
The most dangerous conditions combine heavy snow, ice, fog, and extreme cold. Track buckling from cold, ice on rails, frozen points, and zero visibility create a perfect storm for delays exceeding 2 hours.