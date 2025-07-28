/Which was the world’s first operational jet bomber built by the Nazis that failed to turn the tide of WWII?

The Arado Ar 234 Blitz, aptly named ‘Lightning’, holds the distinction of being the world’s first operational turbojet-powered bomber and reconnaissance aircraft. Conceived in response to a 1940 request by Germany’s Ministry of Aviation for a high-speed jet reconnaissance plane, the design came solely from the Arado company, known internally as the E.370 project. Although development advanced quickly, progress was slowed by delays in the availability of the Junkers Jumo 004 engines, resulting in the maiden flight of the first prototype on 30 July 1943. Initially planned as a reconnaissance aircraft (the Ar 234A), it evolved into the bomber variant Ar 234B, which carried up to 1,500 kg of bombs on external racks due to the slender fuselage that left no room for internal bays.

