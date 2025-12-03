/ Which was the first submarine in the world, and when did it enter service?

USS Holland was first true military submarine commissioned October 12, 1900 by United States Navy. Purchased April 11, 1900 for $150,000. Designed by Irish-American John Philip Holland combining electric motors and gasoline engines. HMS Holland 1 launched on October 2, 1901.
The Turtle was built in 1775 by American inventor David Bushnell. This one-man submersible was designed to sneak under enemy ships. Connecticut Governor Jonathan Trumbull provided funding for construction. The Turtle attempted to attach explosives to HMS Eagle in September 1776. Although unsuccessful, it was the first combat submarine ever deployed. This proved submarines could be weapons in war.
After the Turtle failed in 1776, submarine development stalled for 125 years. The United States Navy showed no interest in submarines for over a century. Inventors worked on underwater vessels but achieved no practical results. John Philip Holland finally designed the first practical submarine. In 1900, this completely changed naval warfare thinking.
John Philip Holland designed a submarine combining two power sources. Electric motors ran the submarine underwater silently and efficiently. Gasoline engines ran the vessel on the surface. This combination allowed real underwater transit distance. Earlier submarines could only move short distances submerged. Holland's design allowed sustained underwater operations unlike anything before.
After years of scepticism, the United States Navy purchased USS Holland on April 11, 1900. The price was $150,000 for the Holland VI model. The government conducted months of rigorous testing before commissioning. After successful trials, the Navy committed to submarine development. The purchase changed American naval strategy forever.
The USS Holland was officially commissioned on October 12, 1900. Lieutenant Harry Caldwell commanded the historic vessel. The submarine carried three 18-inch torpedoes fired through an underwater bow tube. An eight-man crew operated the vessel. This commissioning date marks the beginning of the modern submarine era for the United States.
The British Royal Navy ordered submarines from John Holland after seeing US Navy success. HMS Holland 1 launched on October 2, 1901. It was assembled secretly in a building called the Yacht Shed. The first dive occurred in an enclosed basin on March 20, 1902. Sea trials began in April 1902. The British adopted Holland's design for their submarine fleet.
After USS Holland proved successful, John Holland's design spread internationally. The Royal Navy built five Holland-class submarines. The Imperial Japanese Navy adopted similar designs. Six more USS Plunger-class submarines were built by America. Holland's basic design principles influence submarines even today. The technology from 1900 established the foundation for all future submarine development worldwide.