/England's Duckett becomes sixth opener to score fourth innings Test ton vs India - Last batter was from Bangladesh

England opener Ben Duckett is the latest of six openers to have scored a fourth innings hundreds against India in Tests. Duckett scored a magnificent 149 at Headingley in 2025 England vs India Test.
West Indies opener Desmond Hayens scored 112 not out against India in fourth innings of the Bridgetown Test in 1989. Chasing a target of 196, Hayens's century helped West Indies beat India by eight wickets.
Former Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne scored a fighting 107 against India in fourth innings of Bengaluru Test in 2022. His efforts, however, went in vain as Sri Lanka were all out for 208 in pursuit of 447 and lost the match by 238 runs.
West Indies opener Jeffrey Stollmeyer was the first opener ever to score a ton against India in fourth innings of a Test match. He achieved the feat in Port of Spain Test in 1953 when in scored 104 not out and helped his team draw the match.
Former Aussie opener Mark Taylor scored 102 not out in fourth innings of Bengaluru Test in 1998 vs India. Thanks to the ton, Australia chased down 194-run target with ease and helped beat India by eight wickets.
Bangladesh opener Zakir Hassan also scored a valiant 100 in the fourth innings of Chattogram Test against India. His team, however, failed to chased the mammoth 513-run target and were bowled out for 324 to lose the match by 188 runs.