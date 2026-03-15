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Which missiles is the US military using most in the war against Iran?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 15, 2026, 11:48 IST | Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 11:48 IST

The US military is utilising Tomahawk cruise missiles for deep strikes against Iranian targets, while relying heavily on SM-6, Patriot PAC-3, and THAAD interceptors to defend against retaliatory ballistic missile and drone attacks.

Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM)
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Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM)

The US Navy heavily relies on Tomahawk cruise missiles fired from destroyers to conduct deep precision strikes. These low-flying weapons safely dismantle Iranian radar and military bases from hundreds of miles away.

Standard Missile-6 (SM-6)
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Standard Missile-6 (SM-6)

To protect its Carrier Strike Groups from advanced ballistic threats, the US deploys the highly versatile SM-6. Costing over $4 million each, this cutting-edge interceptor can shoot down incoming missiles and hostile aircraft.

Standard Missile-2 (SM-2)
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Standard Missile-2 (SM-2)

For the bulk of its naval air defence against Iranian drone swarms and cruise missiles, the Navy uses the combat-proven SM-2. This surface-to-air missile provides a reliable, medium-range defensive shield for American warships.

AGM-114 Hellfire Missiles
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AGM-114 Hellfire Missiles

US forces and their allies use laser-guided Hellfire missiles for pinpoint, air-to-ground tactical strikes. The US recently rushed hundreds of these precision weapons to the region to target specific military infrastructure and leadership.

Patriot PAC-3 Interceptors
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(Photograph: RTX)

Patriot PAC-3 Interceptors

To protect critical land bases across the Gulf, the US military relies on Patriot PAC-3 batteries. These hit-to-kill interceptors are essential for shooting down short- and medium-range Iranian ballistic missiles before they reach allied territory.

THAAD Anti-Ballistic Missiles
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(Photograph: AFP)

THAAD Anti-Ballistic Missiles

For high-altitude, exo-atmospheric defence, the military activates the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. These massive interceptors form the upper tier of the US shield against Iran's longest-range ballistic threats.

AIM-9X Sidewinder Missiles
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AIM-9X Sidewinder Missiles

US Air Force and Navy fighter jets regularly deploy AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missiles during combat patrols. These infrared-tracking weapons are frequently used by American pilots to safely eliminate Iranian suicide drones mid-air.

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