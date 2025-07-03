/Which ITR to file for income from mutual funds? Here's what taxpayers must know for FY 2024-25

With the income tax return (ITR) deadline for Assessment Year 2025–26 approaching, individuals with investments in mutual funds must be cautious while selecting the correct ITR form. The type of form depends on the nature and amount of income, and a mismatch may lead to scrutiny.
Income from mutual funds can arise from:
Both are treated differently under the Income Tax Act and must be disclosed accordingly.
ITR-1 is for individuals having:
However, ITR-1 cannot be used if there is capital gain income, such as from the sale of mutual fund units. Even small capital gains disqualify the use of this form.
If you earned short-term or long-term capital gains from equity or debt mutual funds, you need to file ITR-2.
ITR-2 is applicable to:
This is the most common form for salaried individuals who invest in mutual funds.
If you are a mutual fund investor and also have income from business or profession, you should file ITR-3.
This form covers:
Mutual fund capital gains, dividend income, and business income can all be declared here.
ITR-4 is for those opting for the presumptive taxation scheme under sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE. However, it cannot be used if the individual has capital gains income or income from foreign assets.
Hence, mutual fund investors should avoid ITR-4 if they have sold fund units during the year.
Dividends from mutual funds (after abolition of Dividend Distribution Tax from FY 2020-21) are taxable in the hands of the investor under “Income from Other Sources”. This income should be:
Selecting the correct ITR form based on mutual fund transactions is essential to avoid scrutiny. For most salaried investors with capital gains, ITR-2 is the appropriate form. Those running a business or freelancing while also investing in mutual funds should use ITR-3. Filing the wrong form may result in return being treated as defective under Section 139(9).